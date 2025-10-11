PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF $PYLD Shares Purchased by Financial Connections Group Inc.

Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 23,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. boosted its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 50.4% in the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 47,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF stock opened at $26.71 on Friday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $26.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.34.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

