Spotify Technology $SPOT Shares Sold by West Bancorporation Inc.

West Bancorporation Inc. lowered its position in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPOT. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 512.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 52.8% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 156.3% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPOT shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $731.16.

Shares of SPOT opened at $685.66 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $364.26 and a twelve month high of $785.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $699.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $667.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.36 billion, a PE ratio of 166.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.67.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($2.42). Spotify Technology had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Spotify Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

