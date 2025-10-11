Financial Connections Group Inc. Has $156,000 Stake in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 65.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,261 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 16,509 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE:DIS opened at $109.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $196.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.34. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

