West Bancorporation Inc. Has $208,000 Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV $BUD

West Bancorporation Inc. decreased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,025 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 40.7% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 27.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,879 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BUD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance
BUD stock opened at $59.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.63. The company has a market capitalization of $116.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.76. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $45.94 and a 52-week high of $72.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.64.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 16.21%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
