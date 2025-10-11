Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP Shares Acquired by Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC

Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises 3.0% of Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 789.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,856,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,363,000 after buying an additional 13,187,463 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,137,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,545,000 after buying an additional 137,896 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 122.7% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,124,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,606,000 after buying an additional 3,374,033 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,084,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,307,000 after buying an additional 206,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.8% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,207,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,039,000 after buying an additional 531,122 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $50.09 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $48.28 and a one year high of $50.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.12.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.6481 per share. This represents a $2.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.