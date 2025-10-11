Financial Connections Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 440 iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF $CRBN

Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBN. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $343,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 113,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,642,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of CRBN opened at $222.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.83 and its 200-day moving average is $207.92. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 12 month low of $166.75 and a 12 month high of $230.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,023.55 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

