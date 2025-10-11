Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF $SCHP Shares Bought by Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC

Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up about 1.4% of Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,965,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,839,000 after buying an additional 496,070 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 115,900.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $26.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.88 and its 200-day moving average is $26.63. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $25.68 and a 1 year high of $27.19.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

