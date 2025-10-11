Financial Connections Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 96.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,316 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,815,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,547,000 after buying an additional 4,437,846 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 112.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,060,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,179,000 after buying an additional 7,451,401 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,632,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,462,000 after buying an additional 190,538 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 113.9% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,255,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,884,000 after buying an additional 5,460,621 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,423,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,893,000 after buying an additional 66,734 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $72.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.03. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $54.98 and a 12 month high of $74.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.3597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

