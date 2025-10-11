Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF $BOUT

Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:BOUT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC owned about 0.10% of Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Nova Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF by 109.4% during the first quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 12,528 shares during the period.

Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF Price Performance

BOUT stock opened at $37.76 on Friday. Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $31.08 and a 52-week high of $42.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF Profile

The Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF (BOUT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IBD Breakout Stocks Total Return index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed stocks that are likely to breakout, as determined by technical analysis. Holdings are weighted by a mix of fundamental and technical factors BOUT was launched on Sep 13, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

