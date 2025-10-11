First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Raised to $293.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $283.00 to $293.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,MarketScreener reports. They currently have a buy rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FSLR. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on First Solar from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on First Solar from $212.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on First Solar from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on First Solar in a research note on Monday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.04.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $225.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.33. First Solar has a 52 week low of $116.56 and a 52 week high of $237.20.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 15.57%. First Solar’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-16.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Solar will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Nathan B. Theurer sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.03, for a total value of $124,872.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 23,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total transaction of $4,434,958.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 87,978 shares in the company, valued at $16,317,279.66. This represents a 21.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,715 shares of company stock valued at $5,733,305 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in First Solar in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 126.9% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 152 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 138.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 172 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

