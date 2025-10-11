Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Sappi Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 69725 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Sappi to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $783.86 million, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.77.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Sappi had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 6.12%.

Sappi Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of materials made from woodfiber-based renewable resources in Europe, North America, and South Africa. The company manufacture and sells dissolving pulp, and wood and paper pulp; graphic papers, coated and uncoated papers, and casting and release papers; and packaging and specialty papers, including packaging and specialty papers, including flexible packaging papers, label papers, functional paper packaging products, containerboards, paperboards, silicone base papers, and dye sublimation papers.

