American States Water’s (AWR) Hold (C) Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings restated their hold (c) rating on shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.

American States Water Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $74.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.20. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $69.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50.

Get American States Water alerts:

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $163.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.64 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 20.26%.American States Water’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American States Water will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American States Water

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.504 dividend. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is 61.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water during the first quarter worth about $472,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water during the first quarter worth about $402,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 11.4% during the first quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 56,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 41.8% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 152,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,974,000 after purchasing an additional 44,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

About American States Water

(Get Free Report)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Further Reading

