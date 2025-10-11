Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Raised to $270.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $170.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on STX. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $175.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $168.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $160.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.58.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 3.3%

STX stock opened at $214.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.39. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $264.83.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 169.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Seagate Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In related news, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 15,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.80, for a total transaction of $3,004,942.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,259.40. This represents a 60.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $376,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 352 shares in the company, valued at $52,976. This represents a 87.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,210 shares of company stock worth $14,146,016. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STX. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 884.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,200.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

