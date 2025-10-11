Alpha Modus’ (AMOD) “Sell (D)” Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reaffirmed their sell (d) rating on shares of Alpha Modus (NASDAQ:AMOD – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Alpha Modus to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Alpha Modus Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Alpha Modus

Shares of NASDAQ AMOD opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. Alpha Modus has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alpha Modus stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.05% of Alpha Modus at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Modus

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc operates as a blank check company. The company was founded on December 13, 2024 and is headquartered in Cornelius, NC.

