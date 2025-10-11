Allient’s (ALNT) “Hold (C)” Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reaffirmed their hold (c) rating on shares of Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Allient Stock Down 4.1%

NASDAQ:ALNT opened at $45.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $778.17 million, a PE ratio of 53.38 and a beta of 1.51. Allient has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.30.

Get Allient alerts:

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $139.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.89 million. Allient had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 2.75%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allient will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allient Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Allient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALNT. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Allient in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,025,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allient in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,262,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Allient in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,312,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Allient by 37.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 327,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after purchasing an additional 89,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Allient by 7.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 908,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,979,000 after purchasing an additional 65,061 shares in the last quarter. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allient

(Get Free Report)

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.