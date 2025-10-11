Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Trading Down 6.8% – Here’s What Happened

Empiric Student Property Plc (LON:ESP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 83.70 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 83.90 ($1.12). 2,689,699 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 2,981,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90 ($1.20).

Empiric Student Property Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 91.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 93.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.27. The stock has a market cap of £546.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,913.95, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Empiric Student Property alerts:

Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported GBX 2.20 EPS for the quarter. Empiric Student Property had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 65.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Empiric Student Property Plc will post 5.330033 EPS for the current year.

About Empiric Student Property

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation serving key UK universities.

Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

The Company, an internally managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) incorporated in England and Wales, listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Empiric Student Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empiric Student Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.