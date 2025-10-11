Consolidated Lithium Metals (CVE:CLM) Stock Price Down 14.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (CVE:CLM – Get Free Report) fell 14.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 208,095 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 495,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Consolidated Lithium Metals Stock Up 16.7%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.63 million, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 2.04.

About Consolidated Lithium Metals

(Get Free Report)

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for lithium, molybdenum, tantalum, and diamond deposits. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio located in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite project located in Quebec.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Lithium Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Lithium Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.