Standard Lithium (CVE:SLI) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Standard Lithium Ltd. (CVE:SLI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$6.35 and last traded at C$6.32, with a volume of 986864 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.75.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Standard Lithium to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Standard Lithium to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.
View Our Latest Analysis on SLI
Standard Lithium Price Performance
About Standard Lithium
Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Standard Lithium
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 3 Heavily Shorted Stocks That Could Pop on Rate Cuts
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Broadcom Gets Second $420 Target as CPO Win Boosts Outlook
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- PepsiCo’s Deep Discount Will Soon Evaporate: Buy It While You Can
Receive News & Ratings for Standard Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.