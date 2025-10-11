Standard Lithium (CVE:SLI) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Standard Lithium Ltd. (CVE:SLI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$6.35 and last traded at C$6.32, with a volume of 986864 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.75.

SLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Standard Lithium to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Standard Lithium to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 25.41.

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

