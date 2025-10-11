John Rakolta, Jr. Buys 25,154 Shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Stock

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 25,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,771,093.14. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 553,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,986,017. This trade represents a 4.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Agree Realty Stock Up 2.1%

NYSE:ADC opened at $72.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.91, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.55. Agree Realty Corporation has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $79.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.95 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Agree Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.290-4.320 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Corporation will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agree Realty

The company also recently declared a sep 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 432.0%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 182.74%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 408.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 137.8% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Monday, June 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Truist Financial set a $84.00 price target on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.63.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

