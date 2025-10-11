John Rakolta, Jr. Buys 25,154 Shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Stock

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADCGet Free Report) Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 25,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,771,093.14. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 553,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,986,017. This trade represents a 4.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Agree Realty Stock Up 2.1%

NYSE:ADC opened at $72.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.91, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.55. Agree Realty Corporation has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $79.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADCGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.95 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Agree Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.290-4.320 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Corporation will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a sep 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 432.0%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 182.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agree Realty

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 408.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 137.8% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Monday, June 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Truist Financial set a $84.00 price target on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.63.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

