TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.25.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on TASK. Zacks Research raised shares of TaskUs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded TaskUs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TaskUs in a report on Wednesday.
TaskUs stock opened at $13.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.28 and a 200 day moving average of $16.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 2.15. TaskUs has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $19.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.
