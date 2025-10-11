Block (NYSE:XYZ) CAO Ajmere Dale Sells 750 Shares

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) CAO Ajmere Dale sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 102,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,184,640. The trade was a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ajmere Dale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 2nd, Ajmere Dale sold 520 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $38,880.40.

On Wednesday, October 1st, Ajmere Dale sold 750 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total value of $54,165.00.

On Monday, August 25th, Ajmere Dale sold 750 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $60,000.00.

On Thursday, August 21st, Ajmere Dale sold 3,158 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $231,544.56.

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $40,000.00.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XYZ opened at $74.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.72. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $99.26.

Institutional Trading of Block

Block ( NYSE:XYZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Block had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 12.32%.Block’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,730,489,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $702,446,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $634,721,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $627,233,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $535,305,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XYZ shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Block in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on Block from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Compass Point reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Block in a report on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Block from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Block from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.64.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

