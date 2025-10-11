United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine Rothblatt Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine Rothblatt sold 4,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,778,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,811. The trade was a 96.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of UTHR opened at $440.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $372.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.58. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 52-week low of $266.98 and a 52-week high of $459.48. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.66.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $798.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.36% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $29,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $32,000. WealthCollab LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 55.9% in the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 76.7% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 141.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $328.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $457.21.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

