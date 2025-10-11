InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) CEO James Wirth Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) CEO James Wirth sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $20,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,181,796 shares in the company, valued at $10,138,145.44. This represents a 0.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE IHT opened at $1.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 million, a P/E ratio of -15.30 and a beta of -0.09. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $4.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 90.0%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

