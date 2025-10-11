iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $153.01 and last traded at $151.99, with a volume of 1831758 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $150.48.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.60.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.0828 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%.

Institutional Trading of iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 81.2% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

