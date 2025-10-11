iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $153.01 and last traded at $151.99, with a volume of 1831758 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $150.48.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.60.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.0828 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%.
Institutional Trading of iShares Biotechnology ETF
iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile
iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.