Teaminvest Private Group (ASX:TIP) Insider Ian Kadish Buys 20,000 Shares

Teaminvest Private Group Limited (ASX:TIP – Get Free Report) insider Ian Kadish purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.85 per share, for a total transaction of A$37,000.00.

Teaminvest Private Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $56.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.49 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.09.

Teaminvest Private Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd were issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 83.0%. Teaminvest Private Group’s payout ratio is currently -60.00%.

About Teaminvest Private Group

Teaminvest Private Group Limited is a private equity firm specializing in middle market and mature companies providing buyout and growth capital transactions. It also makes fund of fund investments in private equity funds, small and medium-sized companies. The firm invests in energy, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, healthcare, financials, information technology and communication services industries.

