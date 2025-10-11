AdvanSix’s (ASIX) Hold (C-) Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reaffirmed their hold (c-) rating on shares of AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AdvanSix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of ASIX stock opened at $20.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $551.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.64. AdvanSix has a 12-month low of $17.97 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day moving average of $21.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is 22.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the second quarter worth $29,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 60.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 149.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 144.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 1,195.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

