The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $387.60.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $296.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th.

NYSE SHW opened at $332.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $355.02 and a 200 day moving average of $348.40. Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $308.84 and a 1 year high of $400.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 66.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.35%.

In related news, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $301,301.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 377 shares in the company, valued at $132,081.95. This represents a 69.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total transaction of $224,611.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,922 shares in the company, valued at $6,609,992.04. This represents a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% during the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the second quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% during the second quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

