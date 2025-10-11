Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB) Stock Price Up 88.2% – Here’s What Happened

Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc (CVE:VRB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 88.2% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 580,337 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 857% from the average daily volume of 60,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Vanadiumcorp Resource Trading Up 88.2%

The company has a market cap of C$4.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of -0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

About Vanadiumcorp Resource

VanadiumCorp has developed a new technology to produce reusable vanadium electrolyte directly and sustainably from virtually any source for perpetual use in vanadium batteries. Jointly developed with Electrochem Technologies and Materials Inc “VEPT” eliminates the carbon footprint and high cost associated with global vanadium supply.

