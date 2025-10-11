Ashtead Group PLC (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ashtead Group PLC (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Ashtead Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ashtead Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ashtead Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th.

Ashtead Group Stock Performance

Shares of ASHTY stock opened at $272.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Ashtead Group has a 52-week low of $186.01 and a 52-week high of $337.95.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.76 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 20.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ashtead Group will post 15.51 EPS for the current year.

Ashtead Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $2.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This is an increase from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $1.44. This represents a yield of 155.0%. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is 41.25%.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

Featured Stories

