Ivanhoe Electric (TSE:IE) Rating Increased to Moderate Buy at Raymond James Financial

Ivanhoe Electric (TSE:IE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James Financial to a “moderate buy” rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IE. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ivanhoe Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. National Bankshares set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Electric and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.00.

Get Ivanhoe Electric alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IE

Ivanhoe Electric Trading Down 1.6%

Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile

Shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock opened at C$20.08 on Thursday. Ivanhoe Electric has a 1 year low of C$6.45 and a 1 year high of C$22.67. The firm has a market cap of C$2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -31.38 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.05, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 8.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.84.

(Get Free Report)

Ivanhoe Electric Inc is a mineral project exploration and development company with a focus on identifying and developing mineral projects, and ultimately mines, associated with the metals necessary for electrification, in particular, copper, gold, silver, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, and the platinum group metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.