Viking (NYSE:VIK) Upgraded to “Strong Sell” at Mizuho

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Mizuho to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Viking in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Viking from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Viking from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Viking from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Viking from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.93.

Shares of VIK stock opened at $58.21 on Friday. Viking has a 1 year low of $31.79 and a 1 year high of $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.33, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.87. The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.24.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). Viking had a net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 374.71%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Viking will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIK. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Viking by 400.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,577,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,654,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462,947 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Viking in the second quarter worth approximately $236,911,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in Viking by 57.9% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,706,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,729 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Viking by 69.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,501,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Viking by 34,748.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

