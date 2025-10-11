Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on UNIT. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Uniti Group in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Uniti Group in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Uniti Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.56.

Uniti Group Trading Down 5.1%

UNIT opened at $5.73 on Thursday. Uniti Group has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $12.62. The company has a market capitalization of $847.93 million, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.25.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 2.96%.The business had revenue of $300.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Uniti Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Uniti Group will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNIT. King Street Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,000,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 1st quarter worth about $6,158,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,290,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,213,000 after buying an additional 880,394 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,604,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,207,000 after buying an additional 877,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bracebridge Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bracebridge Capital LLC now owns 3,234,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,974,000 after buying an additional 802,600 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the acquisition, construction, and leasing of properties. It operates through the following business segments: Uniti Leasing, Uniti Fiber, and Corporate. The Uniti Leasing segment involves mission-critical communications assets on exclusive or shared-tenant basis, and dark fiber network.

