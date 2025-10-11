W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 316.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 25 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 29 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GWW shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $963.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,176.00 to $1,007.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,125.00 to $1,035.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,073.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other news, SVP Jonny M. Leroy sold 500 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $992.86, for a total value of $496,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 1,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,758,355.06. The trade was a 22.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $946.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $981.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,016.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $893.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,227.66.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 49.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.76 EPS. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 38.500-40.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 22.94%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

