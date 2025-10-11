KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Boosts Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $6,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,360.5% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,575,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,254 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,135,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,406,000 after purchasing an additional 920,618 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,779,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,795,000 after purchasing an additional 865,500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth about $55,643,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth about $47,056,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.22.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of MKC stock opened at $66.70 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $63.66 and a one year high of $86.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 7th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 14.30%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 14th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 62.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, major shareholder Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $3,293,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 246,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,251,745.32. The trade was a 16.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

