Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 81,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 111 Capital increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. 111 Capital now owns 4,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $144.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.79. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 12-month low of $144.32 and a 12-month high of $326.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 14.77% and a negative net margin of 4.92%.The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Atlassian has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens cut their target price on Atlassian from $221.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Atlassian from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.74.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In related news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.78, for a total transaction of $1,554,308.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 367,920 shares in the company, valued at $74,606,817.60. This trade represents a 2.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 7,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.43, for a total value of $1,262,987.04. Following the transaction, the president owned 182,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,875,167.43. This trade represents a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 566,938 shares of company stock worth $98,781,848 in the last three months. 38.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

