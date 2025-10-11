iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Sold by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 197,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 52,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $656.20 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $677.20. The stock has a market cap of $684.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $654.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $610.21.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

