Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,529 Shares of Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $649,512,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Carrier Global by 17.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,126,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,444,000 after buying an additional 4,668,929 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 82.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,673,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,330,000 after buying an additional 4,377,402 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Carrier Global by 61.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,318,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,812,000 after buying an additional 1,651,873 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 23.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,512,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,110,000 after buying an additional 857,694 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $56.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.19. Carrier Global Corporation has a 52-week low of $54.22 and a 52-week high of $83.32.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 29th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CARR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.42.

Carrier Global Company Profile



Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

