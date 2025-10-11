Venturi Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in The Trade Desk $TTD

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 317.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 466.7% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $67,624.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,035 shares in the company, valued at $242,687. The trade was a 21.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 51,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total value of $4,676,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 218,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,899,670.28. The trade was a 19.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of TTD opened at $52.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 63.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.66. The Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $42.96 and a 12-month high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $694.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.00 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Trade Desk has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

See Also

