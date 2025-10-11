Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,500 ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of ARM during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of ARM during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARM by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ARM during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ARM during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARM Trading Down 9.2%

ARM opened at $154.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.68 billion, a PE ratio of 234.74, a PEG ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 4.10. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $182.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. ARM had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARM. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of ARM to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of ARM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.43.

ARM Profile

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

