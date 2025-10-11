Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 455,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,158 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 26.8% of Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $283,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 197,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 52,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $656.20 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $677.20. The stock has a market cap of $684.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $654.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $610.21.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.