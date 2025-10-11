Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.1250.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APLT. Wall Street Zen upgraded Applied Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, September 27th.

APLT opened at $0.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.07. Applied Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $10.62.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 50,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 28,701 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 923.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 64,316 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Birchview Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

