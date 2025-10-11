Reviewing Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV) and Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Free Report) and Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.7% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are held by institutional investors. 32.6% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Fox Factory shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Envirotech Vehicles alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Envirotech Vehicles and Fox Factory, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envirotech Vehicles 1 0 0 0 1.00 Fox Factory 1 3 3 0 2.29

Profitability

Fox Factory has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.58%. Given Fox Factory’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fox Factory is more favorable than Envirotech Vehicles.

This table compares Envirotech Vehicles and Fox Factory’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envirotech Vehicles N/A -92.02% -49.05% Fox Factory -17.50% 5.03% 2.56%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Envirotech Vehicles and Fox Factory”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envirotech Vehicles $1.87 million 2.76 -$8.85 million ($10.61) -0.14 Fox Factory $1.39 billion 0.67 $6.55 million ($6.05) -3.67

Fox Factory has higher revenue and earnings than Envirotech Vehicles. Fox Factory is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Envirotech Vehicles, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Envirotech Vehicles has a beta of 2.94, suggesting that its stock price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fox Factory has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fox Factory beats Envirotech Vehicles on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Envirotech Vehicles

(Get Free Report)

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. manufactures and provides zero-emission electric vehicles in the United States. It offers Class 2 through logistics vans; class 4 through urban trucks, school buses, electric forklifts, street sweepers, neighborhood electric vehicles, and right-hand drive vans and urban trucks. The company also offers vehicle maintenance and safety inspection services. It serves commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies, and colleges and universities. The company was formerly known as ADOMANI, Inc. and changed its name to Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. in May 2021. Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. is headquartered in Osceola, Arkansas.

About Fox Factory

(Get Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products. It also provides suspension tuning services, as well as wheels, off-road tires and accessories. In addition, the company offers mountain and gravel bike wheels, and other performance cycling components, including cranks, chainrings, pedals, bars, stems, and seat posts, as well as baseball and softball products comprising metal bats, wood bats, apparel and accessories, batting gloves, fielding gloves, and bags and protective equipment under the Marucci brand. The company serves aftermarket applications products under the BDS Suspension, Zone Offroad, JKS Manufacturing, RT Pro UTV, 4×4 Posi-Lok, Ridetech, Tuscany, Outside Van, SCA, and Custom Wheel House brands; and mountain bikes, e-bikes, and gravel bikes under the FOX, Race Face, Easton Cycling, and Marzocchi brands. Fox Factory Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Envirotech Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envirotech Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.