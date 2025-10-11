Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Baird R W

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Baird R W from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LFUS. Wall Street Zen raised Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $249.87 on Friday. Littelfuse has a 12 month low of $142.10 and a 12 month high of $271.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.06, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $258.15 and a 200-day moving average of $224.29.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.50. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 5.30%.The company had revenue of $613.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Littelfuse’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Littelfuse has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 13,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.43, for a total value of $3,453,490.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,920.61. The trade was a 79.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ryan K. Stafford sold 10,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.34, for a total value of $2,667,236.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 30,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,030,194.18. The trade was a 24.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,759 shares of company stock worth $6,697,362. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Littelfuse by 264.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 228.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

