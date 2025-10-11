ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Upgraded by Roth Capital to Strong-Buy Rating

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Roth Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday,Zacks.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for ESS Tech’s FY2027 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

GWH has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ESS Tech in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded ESS Tech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on ESS Tech from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.88.

Shares of NYSE GWH opened at $4.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.23. ESS Tech has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $10.12.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.02). ESS Tech had a negative net margin of 1,217.22% and a negative return on equity of 321.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ESS Tech will post -6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESS Tech Company Profile

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

