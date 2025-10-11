Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Upgraded at Cibc World Mkts

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Cibc World Mkts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EQX. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Equinox Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Friday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Equinox Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Cormark upgraded Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinox Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Equinox Gold Stock Up 1.5%

EQX opened at $11.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.13 and a beta of 1.14. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $12.22.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $478.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.00 million. Equinox Gold had a positive return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 1.21%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinox Gold

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the second quarter worth $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 2,054.6% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the first quarter worth $29,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 191.2% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 53.3% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. 38.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

