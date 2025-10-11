SIKA (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Upgraded by Rothschild Redb to “Strong-Buy” Rating

SIKA (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Rothschild Redb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday,Zacks.com reports.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SXYAY. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SIKA in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SIKA in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SIKA in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SIKA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SIKA currently has an average rating of “Buy”.
Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. The company offers tile adhesives and grouts, systems for under-tile waterproofing, sound reduction, renders, decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls, as well as exterior insulation finishing system; develops admixtures and additives for concrete, cement, and mortar production; and flat roofing systems.
