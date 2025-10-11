Lifesci Capital Downgrades Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) to Hold

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Lifesci Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AKRO. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akero Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.38.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AKRO

Akero Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of AKRO opened at $53.88 on Thursday. Akero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $58.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.78. The company has a quick ratio of 12.66, a current ratio of 12.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.94 and a beta of -0.29.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Catriona Yale sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $28,350.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 90,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,907,463.58. This trade represents a 0.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $77,263.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 473,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,387,264.04. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 149,253 shares of company stock worth $6,982,414. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Akero Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKRO. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $57,396,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 406.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,320,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,860 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 58.7% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,985,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,934,000 after purchasing an additional 734,606 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $21,333,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 14.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,230,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,256,000 after purchasing an additional 526,233 shares during the period.

About Akero Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.