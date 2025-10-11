Sidoti Upgrades Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) to Strong-Buy

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BSET. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Bassett Furniture Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSET opened at $15.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $135.13 million, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.01. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.55.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $80.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.89 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 4.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Bassett Furniture Industries

In other Bassett Furniture Industries news, SVP John E. Bassett III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $37,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 50,761 shares in the company, valued at $942,124.16. This represents a 3.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Group One Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.

