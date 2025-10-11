PDS Planning Inc Buys 2,137 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,048 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 73.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 516.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HBAN. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.24.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 41,100 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $739,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 299,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,388,498. The trade was a 12.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HBAN opened at $15.60 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $18.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average is $16.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.96.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 45.93%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

