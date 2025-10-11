Ryder System, Inc. $R Shares Sold by Croban

Croban lessened its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Ryder System makes up approximately 1.2% of Croban’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Croban’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belmont Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ryder System by 5.0% during the first quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

R has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ryder System from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.22.

Ryder System Stock Down 4.3%

R opened at $176.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.16. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.54 and a 52 week high of $195.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.21. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.99%.The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ryder System has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.650 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.850-13.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 30.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 22,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.49, for a total transaction of $4,026,276.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 62,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,476,248.63. This represents a 25.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 5,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $981,216.18. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,779 shares in the company, valued at $6,001,177.14. This trade represents a 14.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,618 shares of company stock valued at $7,587,997 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

